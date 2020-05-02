All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:47 AM

13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103

13828 Timberbrooke Drive · (407) 982-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13828 Timberbrooke Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Meadow Woods - Great location! First floor condo in a gated community. This condo offers 1013 square feet of living space, split floor plan, fresh paint, tile throughout, and screened in patio.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1295. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

(RLNE4217457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have any available units?
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have?
Some of 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 offer parking?
No, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 does not offer parking.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 has a pool.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have accessible units?
No, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13828 Timberbrooke Dr. #103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity