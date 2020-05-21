13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13307 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl 332824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13307 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl 332824; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, 2 Car Garage, gated community and community pool.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: From 417 exit Landstar Blvd south, left on Rhode Island Woods Cir, right on Wyndham Lakes Blvd. Enter 1st community on the right, Huntcliff Park.



(RLNE2165898)