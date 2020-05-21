All apartments in Meadow Woods
13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange

13307 Meadowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13307 Meadowfield Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13307 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl 332824 - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13307 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl 332824; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, 2 Car Garage, gated community and community pool.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: From 417 exit Landstar Blvd south, left on Rhode Island Woods Cir, right on Wyndham Lakes Blvd. Enter 1st community on the right, Huntcliff Park.

(RLNE2165898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have any available units?
13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have?
Some of 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange offer parking?
Yes, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange offers parking.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have a pool?
Yes, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange has a pool.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13307 Meadowfield Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.

