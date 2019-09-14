All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated September 14 2019

13301 Fairway Glen Dr. #203

13301 Fairway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13301 Fairway Glen Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13301 Fairway Glen Dr. #203 Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo at Fairway Glen Condos - Condo is occupied and available for Rental October 1st, 2019.

This second story condo is located in the gated Fairway Glen Condominium community which includes access to the community pool.

This condo opens out to an open concept Family/Dining room with the Kitchen to the back with a decorative arched pass through window.

The screened balcony is just off the kitchen with a screen door adjacent to the Master Suite.

Master Suite includes private bath, shower, and a generous walk in closet.

Up front are the two bedrooms and also adjacent to the laundry hook-ups.

Water is included and provided by the condo association.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,350, Pet Fee=$150 +$50 for second pet.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com

(RLNE2491707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

