13301 Fairway Glen Dr. #203 Available 10/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo at Fairway Glen Condos - Condo is occupied and available for Rental October 1st, 2019.



This second story condo is located in the gated Fairway Glen Condominium community which includes access to the community pool.



This condo opens out to an open concept Family/Dining room with the Kitchen to the back with a decorative arched pass through window.



The screened balcony is just off the kitchen with a screen door adjacent to the Master Suite.



Master Suite includes private bath, shower, and a generous walk in closet.



Up front are the two bedrooms and also adjacent to the laundry hook-ups.



Water is included and provided by the condo association.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,350, Pet Fee=$150 +$50 for second pet.



