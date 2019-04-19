Amenities

13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 4/2 in Beacon Park / Lake Nona - Location!!! Location!! Location! Close to Lake Nona, Be connected to highly desirable Lake Nona ! Beautiful large 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 4th room is a master on suite with french doors that opens into an office/den/babysuite, the possibilities are unlimited. Double car garage, laundry room with washer dryer hookup. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and large kitchen Island. Formal living/dining area, dinette and entertainment room. Come see this beautiful home with the most desirable floor plan at Beacon Park with a spacious layout. Make this rental house your next home! Double car garage with a fenced back yard. Close to 417, airport, shops, medical city, and driving distance to all popular local attractions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4833272)