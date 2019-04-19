All apartments in Meadow Woods
13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:37 PM

13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln

13151 Looking Glass Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13151 Looking Glass Falls Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 4/2 in Beacon Park / Lake Nona - Location!!! Location!! Location! Close to Lake Nona, Be connected to highly desirable Lake Nona ! Beautiful large 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. 4th room is a master on suite with french doors that opens into an office/den/babysuite, the possibilities are unlimited. Double car garage, laundry room with washer dryer hookup. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and large kitchen Island. Formal living/dining area, dinette and entertainment room. Come see this beautiful home with the most desirable floor plan at Beacon Park with a spacious layout. Make this rental house your next home! Double car garage with a fenced back yard. Close to 417, airport, shops, medical city, and driving distance to all popular local attractions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have any available units?
13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have?
Some of 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln offers parking.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have a pool?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have accessible units?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13151 Looking Glass Falls Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
