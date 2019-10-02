13107 LOS ANGELES WOODS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is conveniently located close to the airport, only minutes away from the community center & park, the Loop, Gatorland, restaurants & golf courses, with easy access to FL-417, Turnpike, FL-192, and Lake Nona Medical City.Enjoy a living room and dining room, with tile throughout home. All appliances are included with washer/dryer hookups. This home features a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).