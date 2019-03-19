Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 13039 Island Breeze Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
13039 Island Breeze Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13039 Island Breeze Ct.
13039 Island Breeze Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
13039 Island Breeze Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful town home, in a gate community ,near the airport, theme parks and shopping center.
Nice 3/ 2 townhome, in a gate community, close to the airport and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have any available units?
13039 Island Breeze Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Meadow Woods, FL
.
Is 13039 Island Breeze Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13039 Island Breeze Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13039 Island Breeze Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods
.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. offer parking?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have a pool?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13039 Island Breeze Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13039 Island Breeze Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Meadow Woods 3 Bedrooms
Meadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with Garage
Meadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Cocoa, FL
Eagle Lake, FL
Loughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FL
Mascotte, FL
Wildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Poinciana, FL
Auburndale, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College