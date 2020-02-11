All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

12525 Boggy Pointe Drive

12525 Boggy Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12525 Boggy Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 4-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home is immaculate! Situated in the hottest location in the Orlando area, this home is minutes from Hunters Creek, Orlando International, LOADS of shopping and restaurants and the community features tons of amenities. The Kitchen is fully upgraded and the interior features beautiful tile throughout. This home definitely will not last!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have any available units?
12525 Boggy Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12525 Boggy Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12525 Boggy Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

