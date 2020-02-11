12525 Boggy Pointe Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This 4-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home is immaculate! Situated in the hottest location in the Orlando area, this home is minutes from Hunters Creek, Orlando International, LOADS of shopping and restaurants and the community features tons of amenities. The Kitchen is fully upgraded and the interior features beautiful tile throughout. This home definitely will not last!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.