Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl

12293 Sabal Palmetto Place · No Longer Available
Location

12293 Sabal Palmetto Place, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/138c7a3043 ---- Welcome to this beautiful move in ready home! The Sawgrass Plantation community has resort style amenities which include a community pool, 2 playgrounds, 2 separate basketball courts, tennis, soccer field, dog park, walking trail, and large community park. Less than 10 minutes away to the Orlando International Airport. This home has carpet and tile throughout as well as all appliances, including washer/dryer hookups. The home features a 3 car garage, living room, dining room, family room, and a bonus room. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. 3 Car Garage Basketball Courts Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Pool Possible With Approval Stove Tennis Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have any available units?
12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have?
Some of 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl offers parking.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl has a pool.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have accessible units?
No, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl has units with air conditioning.
