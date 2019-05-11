12293 Sabal Palmetto Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/138c7a3043 ---- Welcome to this beautiful move in ready home! The Sawgrass Plantation community has resort style amenities which include a community pool, 2 playgrounds, 2 separate basketball courts, tennis, soccer field, dog park, walking trail, and large community park. Less than 10 minutes away to the Orlando International Airport. This home has carpet and tile throughout as well as all appliances, including washer/dryer hookups. The home features a 3 car garage, living room, dining room, family room, and a bonus room. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. 3 Car Garage Basketball Courts Bonus Room Carpet Ceramic Tile Pool Possible With Approval Stove Tennis Washer / Dryer Hookups