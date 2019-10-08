All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated October 8 2019

1225 DARNABY WAY

1225 Darnaby Way · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Darnaby Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a big living room with beautiful tile flooring. A great and spacious kitchen for your comfort!! This home has an abundance of beautiful fruits trees on an oversized lot! The back yard is fully fenced to ensure your complete privacy. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have any available units?
1225 DARNABY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1225 DARNABY WAY have?
Some of 1225 DARNABY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 DARNABY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1225 DARNABY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 DARNABY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1225 DARNABY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1225 DARNABY WAY offers parking.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 DARNABY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have a pool?
No, 1225 DARNABY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1225 DARNABY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 DARNABY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 DARNABY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

