Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a big living room with beautiful tile flooring. A great and spacious kitchen for your comfort!! This home has an abundance of beautiful fruits trees on an oversized lot! The back yard is fully fenced to ensure your complete privacy. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 DARNABY WAY have any available units?
1225 DARNABY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1225 DARNABY WAY have?
Some of 1225 DARNABY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 DARNABY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1225 DARNABY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.