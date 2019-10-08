1225 DARNABY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home located in Orlando FL! This property features a big living room with beautiful tile flooring. A great and spacious kitchen for your comfort!! This home has an abundance of beautiful fruits trees on an oversized lot! The back yard is fully fenced to ensure your complete privacy. Must see!