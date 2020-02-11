All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

12125 Delaware Woods Lane

12125 Delaware Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12125 Delaware Woods Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2/2 with a 2 car Garage....Highly Desirable Meadow woods - Must see this beautiful home, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile through out the house and much more. It is conveniently located near the Meadow Woods Sunrail train station, near schools and major highways and has a large backyard. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car Garage. Schedule your showing today and don't miss the opportunity to rent this charming home!
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application.
A mandatory fee of $100.00 will apply after approval for administration fee and re-key.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have any available units?
12125 Delaware Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 12125 Delaware Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Delaware Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Delaware Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12125 Delaware Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12125 Delaware Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

