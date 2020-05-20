All apartments in Meadow Woods
1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE
1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

1139 Honey Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Honey Blossom Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Waterfront townhome in Sawgrass community! Impressive view of open water and open floorplan are perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen and crown molding. Laundry room upstairs for your convenience, a neat space in the landing perfect for a small office. Amazing water view from the bedrooms, and more! Sawgrass Plantation offers a community lifestyle where you can enjoy outdoors and activities within, while centrally located convenient to the Orlando international airport, Lake Nona medical facilities and major highways. Elementary and middle schools are just across the community. Check out the virtual tour link for a virtual walk-through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have any available units?
1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

