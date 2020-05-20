1139 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Waterfront townhome in Sawgrass community! Impressive view of open water and open floorplan are perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen and crown molding. Laundry room upstairs for your convenience, a neat space in the landing perfect for a small office. Amazing water view from the bedrooms, and more! Sawgrass Plantation offers a community lifestyle where you can enjoy outdoors and activities within, while centrally located convenient to the Orlando international airport, Lake Nona medical facilities and major highways. Elementary and middle schools are just across the community. Check out the virtual tour link for a virtual walk-through.