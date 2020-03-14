1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Sawgrass! Home sweet Home. Spacious tiled living/dining area great for entertaining and leads out to the zen like patio. Kitchen highlights granite counter tops, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space. Their is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the master suite and additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room. Sawgrass Plantation is an active community with many amenities for your pleasure including a community pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis court, basketball court and walking trails.