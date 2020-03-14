All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

1037 Honey Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Honey Blossom Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Sawgrass! Home sweet Home. Spacious tiled living/dining area great for entertaining and leads out to the zen like patio. Kitchen highlights granite counter tops, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space. Their is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the master suite and additional bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room. Sawgrass Plantation is an active community with many amenities for your pleasure including a community pool, clubhouse, playground, tennis court, basketball court and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have any available units?
1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

