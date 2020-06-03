919 RIVER BASIN COURT

Amenities

Waterlefe Golf & River Club - rarely available 2nd floor condo for long term rental. This lovely unit overlooks the #9 hole of Waterlefe with marsh and preserve views, wonderful privacy and east facing lanai. With over 2,200 sq. ft. of luxury, this condo lives like a home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den, coupled with the fabulous Waterlefe Amenities, this is a true paradise! As a renter in Waterlefe, you will have access to World Class Golf, The River Club with fine dining and activities, Jr. Olympic Pool, Fitness Center, nature trails, 24-hour guard gated, all perfectly situated on the banks of the Manatee River!