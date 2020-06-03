All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

919 RIVER BASIN COURT

919 River Basin Court · (941) 812-7778
Location

919 River Basin Court, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201C · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Waterlefe Golf & River Club - rarely available 2nd floor condo for long term rental. This lovely unit overlooks the #9 hole of Waterlefe with marsh and preserve views, wonderful privacy and east facing lanai. With over 2,200 sq. ft. of luxury, this condo lives like a home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus den, coupled with the fabulous Waterlefe Amenities, this is a true paradise! As a renter in Waterlefe, you will have access to World Class Golf, The River Club with fine dining and activities, Jr. Olympic Pool, Fitness Center, nature trails, 24-hour guard gated, all perfectly situated on the banks of the Manatee River!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have any available units?
919 RIVER BASIN COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have?
Some of 919 RIVER BASIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 RIVER BASIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
919 RIVER BASIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 RIVER BASIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT offers parking.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT has a pool.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 RIVER BASIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 RIVER BASIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 919 RIVER BASIN COURT?
Add a Message
