8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP

Amenities
Available beginning 1/15/21. Exceptionally maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with a Golf Course View located in the Gated Stoneybrook section of Heritage Harbour. This home features and open floor plan with sliders to the spacious covered lanai. Custom kitchen offers breakfast nook and breakfast bar, solid maple cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove. Spacious Master Suite with access to lanai, walk-in closet with organizers, dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub and tiled shower. Beautiful Gated Community with resort style amenities which include an 18 hole Arthur Hills championship golf course, tennis, heated community pool & spa, fitness center, volleyball, playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic areas, lake with fishing pier, baseball and soccer fields, dog parks and walking and biking paths.