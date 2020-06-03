All apartments in Manatee County
8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP

8972 Stone Harbour Loop · (941) 920-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8972 Stone Harbour Loop, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Available beginning 1/15/21. Exceptionally maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with a Golf Course View located in the Gated Stoneybrook section of Heritage Harbour. This home features and open floor plan with sliders to the spacious covered lanai. Custom kitchen offers breakfast nook and breakfast bar, solid maple cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances including 5 burner gas stove. Spacious Master Suite with access to lanai, walk-in closet with organizers, dual sinks, vanity, soaking tub and tiled shower. Beautiful Gated Community with resort style amenities which include an 18 hole Arthur Hills championship golf course, tennis, heated community pool & spa, fitness center, volleyball, playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic areas, lake with fishing pier, baseball and soccer fields, dog parks and walking and biking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have any available units?
8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have?
Some of 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP offers parking.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP has a pool.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8972 STONE HARBOUR LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
