8728 54TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool cc payments internet access

Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge. Eat-in-kitchen plus formal dining room, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and screen/glass enclosed Florida room with expansive views. Heated community pool, covered parking and is convenient to beaches, restaurants, hospitals and medical facilities. 30 day minimum stay required. Medium sized pet considered with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee. Association application and approval required. Dec 1-Apr 30 $4500 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $3600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. This property does not accept credit card payments. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.