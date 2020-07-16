All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 8728 54TH AVENUE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
8728 54TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

8728 54TH AVENUE W

8728 54th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8728 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
cc payments
internet access
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge. Eat-in-kitchen plus formal dining room, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and screen/glass enclosed Florida room with expansive views. Heated community pool, covered parking and is convenient to beaches, restaurants, hospitals and medical facilities. 30 day minimum stay required. Medium sized pet considered with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee. Association application and approval required. Dec 1-Apr 30 $4500 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $3600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($250), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. This property does not accept credit card payments. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have any available units?
8728 54TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 8728 54TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 54TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
8728 54TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 54TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8728 54TH AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 8728 54TH AVENUE W offers parking.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8728 54TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 8728 54TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 8728 54TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8728 54TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8728 54TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8728 54TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8728 54TH AVENUE W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity