8356 MIRAMAR WAY

Beautiful townhouse in sought after Miramar of Lakewood Ranch. This large four bedroom, three and a half bathroom two story townhouse has it all. The first floor includes an open floor plan with living room/kitchen combination, first of two master suites, foyer entrance, laundry room, half bathroom and a screened lanai that looks over a golf course and lake. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets and an eat in area. The downstairs master bedroom has a large walk in closet, window seat that looks out over a golf course and lake, on suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, water closet and stall shower. The second floor has two guest bedrooms, guest bathroom with a tub/shower combination and a master suite with an attached den, double walk in closets, on suite bathroom with double sinks, water closet and stall shower. The townhouse has vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout. Miramar is a private, gated community with resort style amenities which include clubhouse, fitness center, gathering room, kitchen, swimming pool with spa, outdoor grilling area, restrooms and locker rooms. Close to all that University Parkway has to offer. This townhouse is partially furnished but the owner will take the furniture out if you prefer it unfurnished. No pets allowed per the HOA rules. Available immediately and will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing!!