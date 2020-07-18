All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8356 MIRAMAR WAY

8356 Miramar Way · (941) 587-5667
Location

8356 Miramar Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2733 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful townhouse in sought after Miramar of Lakewood Ranch. This large four bedroom, three and a half bathroom two story townhouse has it all. The first floor includes an open floor plan with living room/kitchen combination, first of two master suites, foyer entrance, laundry room, half bathroom and a screened lanai that looks over a golf course and lake. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets and an eat in area. The downstairs master bedroom has a large walk in closet, window seat that looks out over a golf course and lake, on suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, water closet and stall shower. The second floor has two guest bedrooms, guest bathroom with a tub/shower combination and a master suite with an attached den, double walk in closets, on suite bathroom with double sinks, water closet and stall shower. The townhouse has vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout. Miramar is a private, gated community with resort style amenities which include clubhouse, fitness center, gathering room, kitchen, swimming pool with spa, outdoor grilling area, restrooms and locker rooms. Close to all that University Parkway has to offer. This townhouse is partially furnished but the owner will take the furniture out if you prefer it unfurnished. No pets allowed per the HOA rules. Available immediately and will not last long. Call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have any available units?
8356 MIRAMAR WAY has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have?
Some of 8356 MIRAMAR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8356 MIRAMAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8356 MIRAMAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 MIRAMAR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY offers parking.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY has a pool.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 MIRAMAR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8356 MIRAMAR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
