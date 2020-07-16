All apartments in Manatee County
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
8308 72ND STREET E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

8308 72ND STREET E

8308 72nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

8308 72nd Street East, Manatee County, FL 34201

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit. Large Open floor plan, large kitchen with screened lanai. All bedrooms and full bathrooms are upstairs with a half bath downstairs for guests. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and a bright master bath with dual sinks, private toilet, and a garden tub. Washer & Dryer included. Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment. This community does not allow tenants to have pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 72ND STREET E have any available units?
8308 72ND STREET E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 8308 72ND STREET E have?
Some of 8308 72ND STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 72ND STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
8308 72ND STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 72ND STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8308 72ND STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 8308 72ND STREET E offers parking.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 72ND STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 8308 72ND STREET E has a pool.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E have accessible units?
No, 8308 72ND STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 72ND STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 72ND STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 72ND STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
