8308 72ND STREET E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Great Location!!! Sabal Bay 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse with single car attached garage. Sabal Bay is a gated community that offers clubhouse, pool, and playground. Brand new granite installed and freshly painted through out the unit. Large Open floor plan, large kitchen with screened lanai. All bedrooms and full bathrooms are upstairs with a half bath downstairs for guests. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and a bright master bath with dual sinks, private toilet, and a garden tub. Washer & Dryer included. Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment. This community does not allow tenants to have pets.