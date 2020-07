8261 VILLA GRANDE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

HIDDEN GEM IS LOCATED OFF UNIVERSITY PARKWAY. SONOMA OFFERS A COMMUNITY CABANA, IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO 55 ACRE CONSERVATORY NATURE PRESERVE WITH WALKING TRAILS. MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME IN THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN DOWNSTAIRS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES WOOD CABINETS, CLOSET PANTRY, AND CONTEMPORARY TILE BACK SPLASH. SLIDING DOORS LEAD FROM LIVING ROOM OUT TO PRIVATE SCREENED IN PORCH. UPSTAIRS, A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN SEPARATES 2 BEDROOMS FROM THE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BEDROOM BOASTS 2 WALK IN CLOSETS AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE MASTER BATHROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. AND DON'T WORRY ABOUT CARRYING LAUNDRY UPSTAIRS! LAUNDRY ROOM CONVENIENTLY LOCATED UPSTAIRS! PROPERTY ALSO FEATURES 2 CAR GARAGE EQUIPPED WITH SHELVING. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF WALKING TRAILS, PICNIC TABLES, I-75, MEDICAL FACILITIES, UTC SHOPPING MALL, RESTAURANTS AND JUST AROUND THE CORNER TO WORLD FAMOUS BEACHES.