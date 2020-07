Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Perfect family home ... this home offers an Open floor Plan on a quiet street in a great area. Updated and spacious. Large fenced back yard and lanai. The open concept of this home makes it great for entertaining. Split Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances and Reverse Osmosis Water System in kitchen for drinking water. Just minutes to Downtown, Asolo Theater and Ringling Museum. Your fuzzy friend is welcome!