All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace

8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,870

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
pool
2BR/2Bath Rent-to-Own Home with a Water View!
10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this stunning 2BR/2Bath home! Just one look and you are going to fall for this amazing water view home. Situated on the largest lake in gated University Place, this 1780 SF Great Room floorplan uses every inch of space…soaring vaulted ceilings illuminate the dining, living, breakfast rooms and kitchen in one unified gathering spot at the center of this waterfront home. Stunning wood flooring has been laid throughout the entire house except entry, kitchen and baths which reveal a charming Mexican tile. More cabinets than you can fill, tons of counter space, work center in the kitchen and extra storage in the laundry room. Master suite peers out over the lake and offers 2 closets, separated sinks and tons of natural light. University Place provides 2 community pools, newly extended exercise facility, mature landscape throughout with walking trails around lakes with lit fountains…you will love the feel of this community situated a stone's throw from world class shopping and dining of the UTC Mall, Whole Foods, walk to Fresh Kitchen and Starbucks, bike to International events hosted at Benderson Park, the world is your oyster from this phenomenal location and still just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Bradenton and their amazing beaches, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Anna Maria!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own and Rental homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have any available units?
8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace has a unit available for $2,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have?
Some of 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace has a pool.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity