8143 Indigo Ridge Terrace

2BR/2Bath Rent-to-Own Home with a Water View!

10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this stunning 2BR/2Bath home! Just one look and you are going to fall for this amazing water view home. Situated on the largest lake in gated University Place, this 1780 SF Great Room floorplan uses every inch of space…soaring vaulted ceilings illuminate the dining, living, breakfast rooms and kitchen in one unified gathering spot at the center of this waterfront home. Stunning wood flooring has been laid throughout the entire house except entry, kitchen and baths which reveal a charming Mexican tile. More cabinets than you can fill, tons of counter space, work center in the kitchen and extra storage in the laundry room. Master suite peers out over the lake and offers 2 closets, separated sinks and tons of natural light. University Place provides 2 community pools, newly extended exercise facility, mature landscape throughout with walking trails around lakes with lit fountains…you will love the feel of this community situated a stone's throw from world class shopping and dining of the UTC Mall, Whole Foods, walk to Fresh Kitchen and Starbucks, bike to International events hosted at Benderson Park, the world is your oyster from this phenomenal location and still just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Bradenton and their amazing beaches, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Anna Maria!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent2Own and Rental homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

