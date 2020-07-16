All apartments in Manatee County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

8005 Hampton Court

8005 Hampton Court · (941) 328-8999
Location

8005 Hampton Court, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8005 Hampton Court · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
Annual turnkey furnished 2/2 with den SFH in University Park Country Club - Annual, turnkey furnished home in University Park Country Club, a premier address, due to location, natural beauty and amenities. This two bedroom with a den, 2 bathroom home is flooded with natural light from large windows and has high ceilings and interesting architectural detailing throughout. The kitchen is spacious, with pantry, gas range and breakfast area. The den/office has a built in desk. The home has been furnished with comfort and style. Large L shaped screened in rear porch has views of lush landscaping, enhancing your privacy. The 2 car garage is attached with room for additional storage. Incredible large pool overlooking the lake is just a stroll away. Call today for your slice of paradise!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Hampton Court have any available units?
8005 Hampton Court has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8005 Hampton Court have?
Some of 8005 Hampton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Hampton Court pet-friendly?
No, 8005 Hampton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8005 Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Hampton Court offers parking.
Does 8005 Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Hampton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Hampton Court have a pool?
Yes, 8005 Hampton Court has a pool.
Does 8005 Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, 8005 Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 Hampton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 Hampton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8005 Hampton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
