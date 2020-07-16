8005 Hampton Court

Amenities

Annual turnkey furnished 2/2 with den SFH in University Park Country Club - Annual, turnkey furnished home in University Park Country Club, a premier address, due to location, natural beauty and amenities. This two bedroom with a den, 2 bathroom home is flooded with natural light from large windows and has high ceilings and interesting architectural detailing throughout. The kitchen is spacious, with pantry, gas range and breakfast area. The den/office has a built in desk. The home has been furnished with comfort and style. Large L shaped screened in rear porch has views of lush landscaping, enhancing your privacy. The 2 car garage is attached with room for additional storage. Incredible large pool overlooking the lake is just a stroll away. Call today for your slice of paradise!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5747281)