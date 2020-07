Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful decorating in this large villa with expansive views over the University Park golf course. All tile floors and large screened lanai overlooking the greens and sand trap. High end decorating in all the rooms, all tastefully coordinated. The villa has a king sized bed in the master bedroom, in the second bedroom there are two twin sized beds, then in the office/den there is a couch with a queen sized fold out bed. Off the kitchen there is a barbeque patio for ease of entertaining. The detached garage features installed cabinets for extra storage. Great location for your vacation on the exquisite golf course of University Park. UNIVERSITY PARK/ SEASONAL VILLA /SARASOTA/ BRADENTON FLORIDA