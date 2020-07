Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful renovated sunny villa in University Park with professional decorating. Three bedrooms in this gorgeous unit with a detatched two car garage. Available for summer and season Feb. 22 - March 22. Close to all the amenities in the University Parkway corridor. Restaurants, shopping and the International Mall and I-75.