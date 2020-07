Amenities

Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room that can be used for den, game room or office. Views of the lake and preserve from lanai, living room and master bedroom. The Lake Vista Residences is a gated community that offers wonderful amenities; oversized pool and beautiful clubhouse. Great Lakewood Ranch location convenient to shopping and dining. This lovely condo has just recently become available as a seasonal rental...won't last long!