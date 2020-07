Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath ground floor condo at Orchid Cove in Tara Preserve. Golf course view from your large screened lanai. Large living room with tile floor. Dining area off living room. Eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. ONE car garage. Association application and approval required. Community pool. Close to shopping, dining, I-75 and UTC Mall. Come and enjoy the beautiful Gulf of Mexico beaches. Sorry No Pets and Non Smoking. Credit scores must be 600 or above. AVAILABLE MID JULY.