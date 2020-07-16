All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

7461 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 284-1733
Location

7461 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Newly Available condo for 2020 Season offered Turnkey furnished. Monthly rent: ~January 2020-May 2020 $2300/mo ~June 2020-October 2020 $1500/mo~ Gorgeous water and golf course views from the 3rd story of this 1 br, 2 ba, 900sqft, elevator condominium in desirable Palm Aire. Assigned parking right outside of the front door with ample guest parking too. Heated community pool is just a short walk down the street. You won't be disappointed as Palm Aire is perfectly situated just north of University Parkway and has plenty of dining and shopping choices. Just a short ride to downtown Sarasota, Downtown Bradenton, white sand beaches, and SRQ Airport. The optional Palm Aire Country Club offers a variety of short term social, tennis and golf memberships.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have any available units?
7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have?
Some of 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
