7461 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

Amenities
Newly Available condo for 2020 Season offered Turnkey furnished. Monthly rent: ~January 2020-May 2020 $2300/mo ~June 2020-October 2020 $1500/mo~ Gorgeous water and golf course views from the 3rd story of this 1 br, 2 ba, 900sqft, elevator condominium in desirable Palm Aire. Assigned parking right outside of the front door with ample guest parking too. Heated community pool is just a short walk down the street. You won't be disappointed as Palm Aire is perfectly situated just north of University Parkway and has plenty of dining and shopping choices. Just a short ride to downtown Sarasota, Downtown Bradenton, white sand beaches, and SRQ Airport. The optional Palm Aire Country Club offers a variety of short term social, tennis and golf memberships.