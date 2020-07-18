All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7455 Shepherd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7455 Shepherd St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7455 Shepherd St.

7455 Shepherd Street · (925) 351-5088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL 34243
Whitfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535

Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the Sarasota Bradenton line. Great location, small yard, landscaping included. Pets upon approval. Weight and Breed Restrictions Apply. No smoking unit.
One Car Garage w/Laundry. (Washer & Dryer included if needed)
New Owner/mgmt - New roof & landscaping scheduled!
Water/Sewer and Electricity INCLUDED!
Credit checks of all occupants required.
Asking for first, security deposit, and credit check fee.

Ask about others coming on soon in Whitefield Villa Estates!
One unit available 7/4/2020, with bonus sun room.
One unit available by Mid July, with enclosed lanai.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7455-shepherd-st.-sarasota-fl/313535
Property Id 313535

(RLNE5942710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 Shepherd St. have any available units?
7455 Shepherd St. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7455 Shepherd St. have?
Some of 7455 Shepherd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 Shepherd St. currently offering any rent specials?
7455 Shepherd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 Shepherd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7455 Shepherd St. is pet friendly.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. offer parking?
Yes, 7455 Shepherd St. offers parking.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7455 Shepherd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. have a pool?
No, 7455 Shepherd St. does not have a pool.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. have accessible units?
No, 7455 Shepherd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7455 Shepherd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7455 Shepherd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7455 Shepherd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7455 Shepherd St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity