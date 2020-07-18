7455 Shepherd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535



Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the Sarasota Bradenton line. Great location, small yard, landscaping included. Pets upon approval. Weight and Breed Restrictions Apply. No smoking unit.

One Car Garage w/Laundry. (Washer & Dryer included if needed)

New Owner/mgmt - New roof & landscaping scheduled!

Water/Sewer and Electricity INCLUDED!

Credit checks of all occupants required.

Asking for first, security deposit, and credit check fee.



Ask about others coming on soon in Whitefield Villa Estates!

One unit available 7/4/2020, with bonus sun room.

One unit available by Mid July, with enclosed lanai.

