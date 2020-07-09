All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE

7423 Westwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7423 Westwood Drive, Manatee County, FL 34222

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath furnished home in the age qualified Resort community of Colony Cove. Home is on a corner lot overlooking neighborhood. Light neutral tones in carpeting, laminate and tile flooring. Front and back patios. Enclosed and screened Lanai. Large shed with plenty of storage. Bus transportation available in this community. Plenty of social clubs to join and several pools! Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and Shuffle Board areas available! Owner is flexible with leasing options and option-to-buy is available! Come see this lovely home today! Main tenant must be at least 55+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus