7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath furnished home in the age qualified Resort community of Colony Cove. Home is on a corner lot overlooking neighborhood. Light neutral tones in carpeting, laminate and tile flooring. Front and back patios. Enclosed and screened Lanai. Large shed with plenty of storage. Bus transportation available in this community. Plenty of social clubs to join and several pools! Tennis Courts, Fitness Rooms and Shuffle Board areas available! Owner is flexible with leasing options and option-to-buy is available! Come see this lovely home today! Main tenant must be at least 55+.