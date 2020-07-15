All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7314 KENSINGTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7314 KENSINGTON COURT
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

7314 KENSINGTON COURT

7314 Kensington Court · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7314 Kensington Court, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful University Park Country Club property for rent. This unit is in pristine condition with new furniture through out. The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, living room/dining room combination, eat in kitchen, built in desk in the kitchen, lanai that overlooks a lake and foliage and a two car garage. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, sitting area next to a large window, on suite bathroom with double sinks, water closet, walk in closet and access to the screened lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and access to a private lanai. Pull out sofa in the living room. Tile, wood and carpet flooring. This unit is not one to miss!!! Live in the amazing surrounding of University Park Country Club and it's convenience to UTC mall, shops, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have any available units?
7314 KENSINGTON COURT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have?
Some of 7314 KENSINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 KENSINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7314 KENSINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 KENSINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7314 KENSINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7314 KENSINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7314 KENSINGTON COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity