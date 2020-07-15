7314 KENSINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful University Park Country Club property for rent. This unit is in pristine condition with new furniture through out. The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, living room/dining room combination, eat in kitchen, built in desk in the kitchen, lanai that overlooks a lake and foliage and a two car garage. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, sitting area next to a large window, on suite bathroom with double sinks, water closet, walk in closet and access to the screened lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and access to a private lanai. Pull out sofa in the living room. Tile, wood and carpet flooring. This unit is not one to miss!!! Live in the amazing surrounding of University Park Country Club and it's convenience to UTC mall, shops, restaurants and more.