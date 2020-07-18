All apartments in Manatee County
7308 8TH AVENUE NW
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:43 AM

7308 8TH AVENUE NW

7308 8th Avenue Northwest · (813) 716-3117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7308 8th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location Location Location: Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a fenced in yard in Bay Way Park located in Bradenton. Fully remodeled kitchen with all new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & a breakfast bar with an eat in space. HUGE Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. Terrazzo floors throughout entire home, fresh interior painting & updated windows. Nicely sized bedrooms with closets. 2 car garage with automatic door opener. Outside grill on the patio. No deed restrictions and no HOA. HUGE lot. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, highways, beaches, hospitals & more. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have any available units?
7308 8TH AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have?
Some of 7308 8TH AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 8TH AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7308 8TH AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 8TH AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 8TH AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 8TH AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
