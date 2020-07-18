7308 8TH AVENUE NW

Amenities

Location Location Location: Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a fenced in yard in Bay Way Park located in Bradenton. Fully remodeled kitchen with all new wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & a breakfast bar with an eat in space. HUGE Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. Terrazzo floors throughout entire home, fresh interior painting & updated windows. Nicely sized bedrooms with closets. 2 car garage with automatic door opener. Outside grill on the patio. No deed restrictions and no HOA. HUGE lot. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping, highways, beaches, hospitals & more. No pets allowed.