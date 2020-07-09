All apartments in Manatee County
7107 58th Terrace East
Last updated June 29 2020 at 2:40 PM

7107 58th Terrace East

7107 58th Terrace East · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7107 58th Terrace East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,110

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Lakeview Home!
Welcome Home to this must see beautifully laid out 2-story home! With 4 bedrooms 2 and a half baths this home will not disappoint! Look at the light and bright open floor plan as well as the large fenced in backyard overlooking a breath-taking view of not only the large lake but the beautiful preserve area that encompasses the lake! Coming back inside you will notice the wood plank tile throughout the home, along with the light and bright flow of the home that carries from the main level to the upstairs! Perfectly situated close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment! Just a short drive to the St. Pete/ Clearwater area as well as the University Park and Sarasota! Don't Miss Out!!
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of MARCUS & COMPANY REALTY
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 58th Terrace East have any available units?
7107 58th Terrace East has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7107 58th Terrace East currently offering any rent specials?
7107 58th Terrace East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 58th Terrace East pet-friendly?
Yes, 7107 58th Terrace East is pet friendly.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East offer parking?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not offer parking.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East have a pool?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not have a pool.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East have accessible units?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East have units with dishwashers?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 58th Terrace East have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 58th Terrace East does not have units with air conditioning.
