7107 58th Terrace East

4BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Lakeview Home!

Welcome Home to this must see beautifully laid out 2-story home! With 4 bedrooms 2 and a half baths this home will not disappoint! Look at the light and bright open floor plan as well as the large fenced in backyard overlooking a breath-taking view of not only the large lake but the beautiful preserve area that encompasses the lake! Coming back inside you will notice the wood plank tile throughout the home, along with the light and bright flow of the home that carries from the main level to the upstairs! Perfectly situated close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment! Just a short drive to the St. Pete/ Clearwater area as well as the University Park and Sarasota! Don't Miss Out!!

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

