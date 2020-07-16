7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

Amenities

Available for 2020 off-season and/or 2021 season, or annually Turnkey furnished. Monthly rent:June 2020-October 2020 $1800/mo November 2020-May 2021 $3000/mo Won't Last!!! Gorgeous water and golf course views from this ground floor two bedrooms and two bath condominium in desirable Palm Aire. This updated unit will be turnkey furnished with new furnishings and ready to rent by June 1st. Assigned parking right outside of your front door with ample guest parking too. Heated community pool is just a short walk down the street. You won't be disappointed as Palm Aire is perfectly situated just north of University Parkway and has plenty of dining and shopping choices. Just a short ride to downtown Sarasota, sugar sand beaches, and SRQ Airport. The optional Palm Aire Country Club offers a 90day social, tennis and Golf membership.