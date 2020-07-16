All apartments in Manatee County
7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

7041 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 284-1733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7041 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Available for 2020 off-season and/or 2021 season, or annually Turnkey furnished. Monthly rent:June 2020-October 2020 $1800/mo November 2020-May 2021 $3000/mo Won't Last!!! Gorgeous water and golf course views from this ground floor two bedrooms and two bath condominium in desirable Palm Aire. This updated unit will be turnkey furnished with new furnishings and ready to rent by June 1st. Assigned parking right outside of your front door with ample guest parking too. Heated community pool is just a short walk down the street. You won't be disappointed as Palm Aire is perfectly situated just north of University Parkway and has plenty of dining and shopping choices. Just a short ride to downtown Sarasota, sugar sand beaches, and SRQ Airport. The optional Palm Aire Country Club offers a 90day social, tennis and Golf membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have any available units?
7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have?
Some of 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7041 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
