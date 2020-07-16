7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Are you a golfer? Spectacular lake view! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Brookside unit offers a transferable full membership for $325. which the owner will pay. The Arthur Hills designed, River Strand course, has 27 holes and offers challenging play for golfers of all skill levels. The 2nd floor unit has spectacular views of the course and the screened balcony offers privacy, and the serenity of a lake view to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. This turnkey furnished unit offers both a dining area and breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 walk in closets in the master and a kitchen pantry. For a rejuvenating workout there is a complete fitness room complete with separate aerobics room and 24 hour access. After a vigorous game of tennis on one of the 8 Har-Tru tennis courts relax on the sand “beach” at the pool side grille by the main pool or take a therapeutic dip in the resistance pool. Enjoy a delicious meal at the country club in the Tuscan inspired clubhouse. Easy access to I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton or Tampa airport. Unit is available May 1 through Dec 31, 2020.