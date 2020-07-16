All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE

7019 River Hammock Lane · (888) 534-1116
Location

7019 River Hammock Lane, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Are you a golfer? Spectacular lake view! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Brookside unit offers a transferable full membership for $325. which the owner will pay. The Arthur Hills designed, River Strand course, has 27 holes and offers challenging play for golfers of all skill levels. The 2nd floor unit has spectacular views of the course and the screened balcony offers privacy, and the serenity of a lake view to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. This turnkey furnished unit offers both a dining area and breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 walk in closets in the master and a kitchen pantry. For a rejuvenating workout there is a complete fitness room complete with separate aerobics room and 24 hour access. After a vigorous game of tennis on one of the 8 Har-Tru tennis courts relax on the sand “beach” at the pool side grille by the main pool or take a therapeutic dip in the resistance pool. Enjoy a delicious meal at the country club in the Tuscan inspired clubhouse. Easy access to I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton or Tampa airport. Unit is available May 1 through Dec 31, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have any available units?
7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
