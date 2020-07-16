6606 PINEFEATHER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Annual Turnkey Furnished. Beautifully furnished home on golf course with lakeview. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus a Den, 2 car attached garage. Open great room floor plan with sliders to the pool area, crown molding, tray ceilings, ceramic tile flooring. Family room, eat-in kitchen with aquarium window overlooking the pool area. Corian counters, wood cabinets. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, hydro massage tub with separate shower stall. Beautiful caged heated pool with waterfall and views of the lake. Only Minutes from Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.