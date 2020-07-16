All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
6606 PINEFEATHER COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6606 PINEFEATHER COURT

6606 Pinefeather Court · (941) 920-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6606 Pinefeather Court, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Annual Turnkey Furnished. Beautifully furnished home on golf course with lakeview. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus a Den, 2 car attached garage. Open great room floor plan with sliders to the pool area, crown molding, tray ceilings, ceramic tile flooring. Family room, eat-in kitchen with aquarium window overlooking the pool area. Corian counters, wood cabinets. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, hydro massage tub with separate shower stall. Beautiful caged heated pool with waterfall and views of the lake. Only Minutes from Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have any available units?
6606 PINEFEATHER COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have?
Some of 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6606 PINEFEATHER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT offers parking.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT has a pool.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have accessible units?
No, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6606 PINEFEATHER COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity