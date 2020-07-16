6526 Fairway Gardens Drive

Amenities

6526 Fairway Gardens Dr., Bradenton, FL 34203 - Nice ground floor unit overlooking the Tara Golf Course. Two bedroom, Two bath with 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry, corian counter tops, screened lanai with great view. (unfurnished)

First last and security, available for long lease.

Rental application require.

Association application require.

One time fee a year gives you access to Club amenities (no golf access included)

Pet would have to be approved by owner.



(RLNE3322177)