Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6526 Fairway Gardens Drive

6526 Fairway Gardens Drive · (941) 365-6551
Location

6526 Fairway Gardens Drive, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6526 Fairway Gardens Dr., Bradenton, FL 34203 - Nice ground floor unit overlooking the Tara Golf Course. Two bedroom, Two bath with 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry, corian counter tops, screened lanai with great view. (unfurnished)
First last and security, available for long lease.
Rental application require.
Association application require.
One time fee a year gives you access to Club amenities (no golf access included)
Pet would have to be approved by owner.

(RLNE3322177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have any available units?
6526 Fairway Gardens Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Fairway Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6526 Fairway Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
