Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths. Full size washer/dryer in kitchen utility. Front screened patio. Glass enclosed patio with sliding glass doors that open to balcony. Stairs lead down to yard and lake. Internet, land line telephone available for additional charge, cap on electric.