in unit laundry patio / balcony pool ceiling fan

6302 Pelican Dr Available 08/20/20 LARGE CORNER VILLA At WILD OAK BAY! CLOSE TO IMG/ ANNA MARIA - Look no further as you have found a hidden gem within 6302 Pelican! Walk To IMG!

This corner villa boasts over 1850 square feet with volume ceilings and over-sized formal dining area along with a large formal living room plus extra spacious bedrooms.



The Florida room boasts sliders that lead to your own tropical garden along with a brick patio with mature oak trees offering lots of shade. You will enjoy your morning coffee under the ancient Oak trees. The primary suite is well appointed with access to the Florida room and a well equipped en suite bathroom with a step in shower. Bedrooms two and three are also spacious with ceiling fans, large windows which allow natural light and share a full hall bath.

The kitchen offers ample counter space plus a perfect sized breakfast bar along with direct access to the stackable washer/dryer.



The location places you just minutes to Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, and North Lido. You are only a short walk or bike ride to IMG Acadamy, food shopping, dining, and more! Wild Oak offers a lovely heated community pool.



* Unit is occupied DO NOT DISTURB tenants.

*Annual lease only. Unfurnished.

*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ . A larger deposit could be required depending on application result.

*Tenant responsible for all utilities. Application fees are not refundable.

*HOA application/Approval apply

*No Pets per HOA

* Per HOA 2 vehicles maximum.

*Owner has 1 small closet as owner closet.



