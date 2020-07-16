All apartments in Manatee County
6302 Pelican Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

6302 Pelican Dr

6302 Pelican Drive · (800) 625-4794
Location

6302 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6302 Pelican Dr · Avail. Aug 20

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1859 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
6302 Pelican Dr Available 08/20/20 LARGE CORNER VILLA At WILD OAK BAY! CLOSE TO IMG/ ANNA MARIA - Look no further as you have found a hidden gem within 6302 Pelican! Walk To IMG!
This corner villa boasts over 1850 square feet with volume ceilings and over-sized formal dining area along with a large formal living room plus extra spacious bedrooms.

The Florida room boasts sliders that lead to your own tropical garden along with a brick patio with mature oak trees offering lots of shade. You will enjoy your morning coffee under the ancient Oak trees. The primary suite is well appointed with access to the Florida room and a well equipped en suite bathroom with a step in shower. Bedrooms two and three are also spacious with ceiling fans, large windows which allow natural light and share a full hall bath.
The kitchen offers ample counter space plus a perfect sized breakfast bar along with direct access to the stackable washer/dryer.

The location places you just minutes to Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, and North Lido. You are only a short walk or bike ride to IMG Acadamy, food shopping, dining, and more! Wild Oak offers a lovely heated community pool.

* Unit is occupied DO NOT DISTURB tenants.
*Annual lease only. Unfurnished.
*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ . A larger deposit could be required depending on application result.
*Tenant responsible for all utilities. Application fees are not refundable.
*HOA application/Approval apply
*No Pets per HOA
* Per HOA 2 vehicles maximum.
*Owner has 1 small closet as owner closet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Pelican Dr have any available units?
6302 Pelican Dr has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6302 Pelican Dr have?
Some of 6302 Pelican Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Pelican Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Pelican Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Pelican Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6302 Pelican Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr offer parking?
No, 6302 Pelican Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 Pelican Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6302 Pelican Dr has a pool.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr have accessible units?
No, 6302 Pelican Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Pelican Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Pelican Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 Pelican Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
