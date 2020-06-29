6117 43rd Street West

Amenities

Annual rental furnished villa located in El Conquistador Village. This recently updated villa is tastefully decorated with a farmhouse décor feel. As you enter into this magnificent villa through an iron gated entry you will love the open concept living room, cathedral ceilings and screened in lanai with panoramic views of the golf course. The Kitchen has marble countertops. updated cabinets, stainless appliances, and a farmhouse sink. Both restrooms offer beautifully marble tiled walk-in showers and decorative vanities. This villa has a separate laundry area. Located within minutes to the beaches, golf, tennis, movies, shopping, restaurants and Sarasota airport. The community pool is within walking distance and just minutes from IMG Academy. First month of rent plus security deposit and background check required to move in. Association approval required



Amenities: Community Pool, Community Golf