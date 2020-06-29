All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:27 AM

6117 43rd Street West

6117 43rd Street West · (941) 462-2894
Location

6117 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
furnished
Annual rental furnished villa located in El Conquistador Village. This recently updated villa is tastefully decorated with a farmhouse décor feel. As you enter into this magnificent villa through an iron gated entry you will love the open concept living room, cathedral ceilings and screened in lanai with panoramic views of the golf course. The Kitchen has marble countertops. updated cabinets, stainless appliances, and a farmhouse sink. Both restrooms offer beautifully marble tiled walk-in showers and decorative vanities. This villa has a separate laundry area. Located within minutes to the beaches, golf, tennis, movies, shopping, restaurants and Sarasota airport. The community pool is within walking distance and just minutes from IMG Academy. First month of rent plus security deposit and background check required to move in. Association approval required

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Golf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 43rd Street West have any available units?
6117 43rd Street West has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6117 43rd Street West have?
Some of 6117 43rd Street West's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 43rd Street West currently offering any rent specials?
6117 43rd Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 43rd Street West pet-friendly?
No, 6117 43rd Street West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6117 43rd Street West offer parking?
No, 6117 43rd Street West does not offer parking.
Does 6117 43rd Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 43rd Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 43rd Street West have a pool?
Yes, 6117 43rd Street West has a pool.
Does 6117 43rd Street West have accessible units?
No, 6117 43rd Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 43rd Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 43rd Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 43rd Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 43rd Street West does not have units with air conditioning.
