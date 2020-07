Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

LOVELY PALMETTO POOL HOME! GORGEOUS KITCHEN! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Lovely three bedroom pool home located in Deer Ru, Palmetto. The location places you close to I 275/ 75 Bradenton/ St.Pete and more!

The home boasts top of line cabinets, stainless appliances, and newer flooring make this kitchen a chefs dream! The kitchen also offers built in seating overlooking the pool with slider access out out to the pool and backyard.

The split floor plan allows the master and two guest bedrooms to be on separate sides of the home to maximize the space. majority of the home is all tile with the only carpet located in master bedroom. The guest bathroom is nicely updated with a newer vanity and a newer renovated walk in shower. The home offers ceiling fans throughout and you will enjoy the pool and patio area plus the fenced yard.

Contact management today for setting up a tour.



*This unit is occupied. Please do not disturb tenant. During this time management is happy to forward you a video tour of the unit and a tour time when the home is vacant.

*1 small/medium pet is welcome (under 35 lbs) with additional deposit/fee and renters insurance. Breed restrictions apply. Renters insurance required.

*75 app fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result.

*Tenant Pays all utilities

*Lawn and Pool Care included

*Annual/ Long Term Lease Offered

*HOA application fee/approval may apply if this community requires.

*additional photos to come



(RLNE5619037)