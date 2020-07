Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020. New to our inventory. Beautiful 2-bedroom 2 bath plus den Condo overlooking a lake and golf course in Palm-Aire Country Club. Seasonal and off-season rental available. A few minutes’ drive to University Town Center with shopping, restaurants and Nathan Benderson Park. Some of the most beautiful beaches is just a short drive. The condo is a corner ground floor unit giving plenty of sunlight and views of the lake and golf course. The condo is newly furnished and new appliances. Master bedroom has a king bed, guest bedroom has a queen bed and Den has a queen sofa bed. Seasonal rate $3300 per month, off season rate $1850 per month and tenant will be billed for electric. No smoking or pets allowed in condo. No trucks or motorcycles permitted. Please call for availability.