Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

5528 PALMER CIRCLE

5528 Palmer Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

5528 Palmer Circle, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two years new right on the 9th hole of Lakewood National golf course. Available August 1st with approved application. Current tenant will sell furniture. This beautiful unit located on the second floor overlooks the golf course and offers a front screened porch, a back screened lanai and a single car garage. With 2 bedrooms, an office or den, breakfast nook, dining area, family room and inside utility room with a washer and dryer, this unit has plenty of space for tenants enjoyment. Lakewood National offers resort style living at it`s finest. With a $200+$14 tax amenities transfer you can enjoy everything that Lakewood National has to offer. Just minutes from fine dining, shopping, the arts and so much more. A short drive to the world famous beaches and St. Armand's Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have any available units?
5528 PALMER CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have?
Some of 5528 PALMER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 PALMER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5528 PALMER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 PALMER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5528 PALMER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5528 PALMER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
