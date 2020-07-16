5528 PALMER CIRCLE

Amenities

Two years new right on the 9th hole of Lakewood National golf course. Available August 1st with approved application. Current tenant will sell furniture. This beautiful unit located on the second floor overlooks the golf course and offers a front screened porch, a back screened lanai and a single car garage. With 2 bedrooms, an office or den, breakfast nook, dining area, family room and inside utility room with a washer and dryer, this unit has plenty of space for tenants enjoyment. Lakewood National offers resort style living at it`s finest. With a $200+$14 tax amenities transfer you can enjoy everything that Lakewood National has to offer. Just minutes from fine dining, shopping, the arts and so much more. A short drive to the world famous beaches and St. Armand's Circle.