Manatee County, FL
5441 Chatham Square Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5441 Chatham Square Way

5441 Chatham Square Way · (800) 625-4794
Location

5441 Chatham Square Way, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5441 Chatham Square Way · Avail. Aug 17

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

5441 Chatham Square Way Available 08/17/20 PRE LEASING! Spacious 2 BEDROOM +DEN VILLA - Super spacious villa! MOVE IN AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020. You will enjoy this maintenance free 2 bedroom,2 bath + office/den located within the gated community of Fairfield, a Neal Community!

The villa boasts a gourmet style kitchen with silestone/quartz counter-tops, tile and glass backs-plash, custom cabinetry,stainless appliances, and a large breakfast bar. You will enjoy the split-style floor plan which boasts porcelain tile flooring throughout with carpeting in the second bedroom. The home is light and bright with crown molding, 9 ft. ceilings, an over-sized 17'X14' screened patio and full 2 car garage.

The community and location is ideal! Fairfield is a gated community located just off of State Road 70 which places you mere minutes to I-75, US-41/301, Lakewood Ranch, Palm Aire, University Parkway, UTC/ Benderson Park! The community offers a resort style pool and spa !
* Tenant occupied/ DO NOT DISTURB/ Contact management for touring details.
*1 dog only under 25 lbs with additional pet deposit and tenant must have pet listed on renters insurance policy.
*Lawn care included.
*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.
*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2125951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have any available units?
5441 Chatham Square Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5441 Chatham Square Way have?
Some of 5441 Chatham Square Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Chatham Square Way currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Chatham Square Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Chatham Square Way pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Chatham Square Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way offer parking?
Yes, 5441 Chatham Square Way offers parking.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Chatham Square Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have a pool?
Yes, 5441 Chatham Square Way has a pool.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have accessible units?
No, 5441 Chatham Square Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 Chatham Square Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5441 Chatham Square Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5441 Chatham Square Way does not have units with air conditioning.
