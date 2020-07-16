Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

5441 Chatham Square Way Available 08/17/20 PRE LEASING! Spacious 2 BEDROOM +DEN VILLA - Super spacious villa! MOVE IN AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020. You will enjoy this maintenance free 2 bedroom,2 bath + office/den located within the gated community of Fairfield, a Neal Community!



The villa boasts a gourmet style kitchen with silestone/quartz counter-tops, tile and glass backs-plash, custom cabinetry,stainless appliances, and a large breakfast bar. You will enjoy the split-style floor plan which boasts porcelain tile flooring throughout with carpeting in the second bedroom. The home is light and bright with crown molding, 9 ft. ceilings, an over-sized 17'X14' screened patio and full 2 car garage.



The community and location is ideal! Fairfield is a gated community located just off of State Road 70 which places you mere minutes to I-75, US-41/301, Lakewood Ranch, Palm Aire, University Parkway, UTC/ Benderson Park! The community offers a resort style pool and spa !

* Tenant occupied/ DO NOT DISTURB/ Contact management for touring details.

*1 dog only under 25 lbs with additional pet deposit and tenant must have pet listed on renters insurance policy.

*Lawn care included.

*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.

*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2125951)