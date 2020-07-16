All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

5025 Skyview Lane

5025 Skyview Lane · (800) 625-4794
Location

5025 Skyview Lane, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5025 Skyview Lane · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HARMONY CORNER TOWNHOME! AVAILABLE APRIL! - Look no further as you have found an amazing NEWER corner townhome with tons of upgrades! This modern townhome is located in Harmony at Lakewood Ranch.
The amenities are on point! You will enjoy relaxing at the Resort Style pool, utilizing the spacious fitness center, tot-lot/ playground, picnic areas, walking and biking trails, plus large clubhouse! The community places you moments to the heart of Lakewood Ranch and a short drive to UTC, and of course the sandy beaches of Anna Maria and Siesta Key!

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home offers an open concept with a large living room and modern kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash,plus upgraded additional cabinet/pantry space. From the kitchen/dining area you walk directly out to your screened patio great for enjoying your morning coffee or tea ! The main floor of the home offers modern wood grain tile.
The bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the well appointed laundry room. The master suite offers a trey ceiling with large windows making this room light and bright. The master closet is over-sized with plenty of storage. The master bath is a dream! Modern and cool with the dual sinks and step in shower that greets you after a long day. Bedroom two and three are quite lovely with large windows and equally spacious closets . Full sized washer/dryer included!

Call today to tour your new home!
*This unit is occupied. Please do not disturb tenant. During this time management is happy to forward you a video tour of the unit and a tour time when the home is vacant.
*2 pet maximum with additional deposit/fee and renters insurance required. Breed restrictions apply.
*HOA application fee/approval may apply
*75 app fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result.
*Tenant Pays all utilities
*Annual/ Long Term Lease Offered

(RLNE4127333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
