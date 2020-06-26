All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 5016 Skyview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5016 Skyview Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

5016 Skyview Lane

5016 Skyview Lane · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5016 Skyview Lane, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
The Sanibel is one of the more popular models in the Mattamy Executive Series in Harmony LWR. From the moment you pull up to the brick paved driveway prepared to be impressed. As you walk past your personal two car garage and through to the private entrance of your front door you will Immediately be greeted with open views of the living room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Plank tile floors flows throughout the living areas on the bottom floor. The kitchen features a huge oversized granite island. Pull up some barstools and you have a great breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets also compliment the kitchen as well. The wide open floor plan downstairs is perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs is where you can find the 3 bedrooms, along with the laundry room and second guest bathroom. The Master bedroom is tucked away on its own side and boasts a tray ceiling, as well as a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom features a double vanity with granite finishes, as well as a nice size walk in shower. With A-rated schools, shops & fine dining, minutes from the UTC mall & less than 30 minutes to Siesta Key Beach! Harmony at Lakewood Ranch presents a neighborhood of 235 acres filled with park spaces, walking/biking trails, an amenities center with state-of-the-art gym, resort-style pool, clubhouse, picnic area, and tot lot. Further features include maintenance-free landscaping, A-rated schools, as well as great shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Amenities: Community Pool, Fittness Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Skyview Lane have any available units?
5016 Skyview Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5016 Skyview Lane have?
Some of 5016 Skyview Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Skyview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Skyview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Skyview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Skyview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Skyview Lane offers parking.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Skyview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Skyview Lane has a pool.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane have accessible units?
No, 5016 Skyview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Skyview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Skyview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Skyview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5016 Skyview Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity