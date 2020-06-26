5016 Skyview Lane

Amenities

The Sanibel is one of the more popular models in the Mattamy Executive Series in Harmony LWR. From the moment you pull up to the brick paved driveway prepared to be impressed. As you walk past your personal two car garage and through to the private entrance of your front door you will Immediately be greeted with open views of the living room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen. Plank tile floors flows throughout the living areas on the bottom floor. The kitchen features a huge oversized granite island. Pull up some barstools and you have a great breakfast area. Stainless steel appliances, 42" wood cabinets also compliment the kitchen as well. The wide open floor plan downstairs is perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs is where you can find the 3 bedrooms, along with the laundry room and second guest bathroom. The Master bedroom is tucked away on its own side and boasts a tray ceiling, as well as a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom features a double vanity with granite finishes, as well as a nice size walk in shower. With A-rated schools, shops & fine dining, minutes from the UTC mall & less than 30 minutes to Siesta Key Beach! Harmony at Lakewood Ranch presents a neighborhood of 235 acres filled with park spaces, walking/biking trails, an amenities center with state-of-the-art gym, resort-style pool, clubhouse, picnic area, and tot lot. Further features include maintenance-free landscaping, A-rated schools, as well as great shopping, fine dining, and entertainment. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



