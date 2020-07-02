3925 Park Willow Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Don't wait! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home will go quickly! With over 1,800 sq ft, this beautifully designed open floor plan offers distinctive living and dining areas while creating an ideal layout for entertaining. The spacious and lovely kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, walk in kitchen pantry and a large breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite Master Bath features dual sinks, oversized shower, and his and her closets. Additional features include, LED lighting, two car attached garage, storm-rated windows and sliding glass doors. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Enjoy Florida's year-round sunny weather as you relax on the screened lanai with gorgeous lake views. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Dogs considered, no dangerous breeds.



Located in the stunning community of Silverstone South, you will have access to the community pool, cabanas, and playground. Minutes away from Ellenton Prime Outlet Mall, which features more than 130 stores and is a favorite of Palmetto residents and tourists alike. Easy access to I-75 and 275, make traveling to St. Pete, Tampa, Bradenton, and Sarasota a breeze! Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to call this house your home, call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.