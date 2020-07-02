All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

3925 Park Willow Ave

3925 Park Willow Avenue · (941) 300-1941
Location

3925 Park Willow Avenue, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't wait! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home will go quickly! With over 1,800 sq ft, this beautifully designed open floor plan offers distinctive living and dining areas while creating an ideal layout for entertaining. The spacious and lovely kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, walk in kitchen pantry and a large breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite Master Bath features dual sinks, oversized shower, and his and her closets. Additional features include, LED lighting, two car attached garage, storm-rated windows and sliding glass doors. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms with carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Enjoy Florida's year-round sunny weather as you relax on the screened lanai with gorgeous lake views. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Dogs considered, no dangerous breeds.

Located in the stunning community of Silverstone South, you will have access to the community pool, cabanas, and playground. Minutes away from Ellenton Prime Outlet Mall, which features more than 130 stores and is a favorite of Palmetto residents and tourists alike. Easy access to I-75 and 275, make traveling to St. Pete, Tampa, Bradenton, and Sarasota a breeze! Don't miss the opportunity to be the first to call this house your home, call to schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have any available units?
3925 Park Willow Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3925 Park Willow Ave have?
Some of 3925 Park Willow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Park Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Park Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Park Willow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Park Willow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Park Willow Ave offers parking.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 Park Willow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3925 Park Willow Ave has a pool.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 3925 Park Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Park Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Park Willow Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3925 Park Willow Ave has units with air conditioning.
