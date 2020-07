Amenities

Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom. Fireplace in living room, breakfast bar, split bedrooms. Near IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, shopping, restaurants and more.