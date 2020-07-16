All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 3808 AVENIDA MADERA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
3808 AVENIDA MADERA
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3808 AVENIDA MADERA

3808 Avenida Madera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3808 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL 34210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador. Large great room featuring soaring ceilings and sliding doors that pocket back to flow onto the expansive pool deck with covered patio...all screened in to allow year round comfort. Stunning kitchen featuring wood cabinets and granite...just like both baths! The split bedroom plan allows for privacy for all. This home also features a larger than usual inside laundry area complete with cabinets and utility sink. Enjoy the lushly planted tropical yard as you relax poolside! Just around the corner from IMG Academy, down the street from IMG Golf & Country Club, United Tennis and schools. Short drive to SRQ International Airport, Anna Maria Island, beaches, shopping and award winning restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have any available units?
3808 AVENIDA MADERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have?
Some of 3808 AVENIDA MADERA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 AVENIDA MADERA currently offering any rent specials?
3808 AVENIDA MADERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 AVENIDA MADERA pet-friendly?
No, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA offer parking?
Yes, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA offers parking.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have a pool?
Yes, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA has a pool.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have accessible units?
No, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA has units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 AVENIDA MADERA have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 AVENIDA MADERA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus