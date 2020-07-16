3808 AVENIDA MADERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador. Large great room featuring soaring ceilings and sliding doors that pocket back to flow onto the expansive pool deck with covered patio...all screened in to allow year round comfort. Stunning kitchen featuring wood cabinets and granite...just like both baths! The split bedroom plan allows for privacy for all. This home also features a larger than usual inside laundry area complete with cabinets and utility sink. Enjoy the lushly planted tropical yard as you relax poolside! Just around the corner from IMG Academy, down the street from IMG Golf & Country Club, United Tennis and schools. Short drive to SRQ International Airport, Anna Maria Island, beaches, shopping and award winning restaurants.