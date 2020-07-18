3706 54th Drive W. #104

Amenities
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy. Bollettieri Villas is a Gated Community with a community pool, spa, fitness center and access to IMG facilities. This charming unit has 1 covered carport and 1 additional assigned parking space. Rent includes Electric, Water, Basic Cable and a Washer and Dryer.
Move in requirements are first and last month’s rent, security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent, a $60.00 application fee per adult for RoseBay PM and a $100.00 application fee for Bollettieri-IMG. Sorry NO PETS are allowed per the association’s rules and regulations. If interested, please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a tour or 941-955-1300 for any questions.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2492482)