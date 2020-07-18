3706 54th Drive W. #104

Amenities

in unit laundry carport gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities carport gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy. Bollettieri Villas is a Gated Community with a community pool, spa, fitness center and access to IMG facilities. This charming unit has 1 covered carport and 1 additional assigned parking space. Rent includes Electric, Water, Basic Cable and a Washer and Dryer.



Move in requirements are first and last month’s rent, security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent, a $60.00 application fee per adult for RoseBay PM and a $100.00 application fee for Bollettieri-IMG. Sorry NO PETS are allowed per the association’s rules and regulations. If interested, please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a tour or 941-955-1300 for any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2492482)