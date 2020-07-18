All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3706 54th Drive W. #104

3706 54th Drive West · (941) 955-1300
Location

3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 54th Dr. W. #104 - 1 · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy. Bollettieri Villas is a Gated Community with a community pool, spa, fitness center and access to IMG facilities. This charming unit has 1 covered carport and 1 additional assigned parking space. Rent includes Electric, Water, Basic Cable and a Washer and Dryer.

Move in requirements are first and last month’s rent, security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent, a $60.00 application fee per adult for RoseBay PM and a $100.00 application fee for Bollettieri-IMG. Sorry NO PETS are allowed per the association’s rules and regulations. If interested, please call Hector Muniz at 941-321-4774 to schedule a tour or 941-955-1300 for any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2492482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have any available units?
3706 54th Drive W. #104 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have?
Some of 3706 54th Drive W. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 54th Drive W. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
3706 54th Drive W. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 54th Drive W. #104 pet-friendly?
No, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 offers parking.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have a pool?
Yes, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 has a pool.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have accessible units?
No, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 54th Drive W. #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 54th Drive W. #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
