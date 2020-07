Amenities

Will also lease on an annual basis, furnished or unfurnished. Two bedroom, two bath plus den/office. Living room has fireplace; eat in area in kitchen; separate dining; Florida room with skylights run width of residence with a great view of the IMG Golf Course. State College of Florida, IMG Sports Academy, shopping, restaurants and more are near by.