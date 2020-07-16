15769 HIGH BELL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now available for July 1st Occupancy! Step into a beautiful 4br/2ba/2cg - 1828 sq foot home that is nearly new and features an open space ranch lot in Del Tierra! Walking into the front door come out you will notice that the home is set up a beautifully updated open plan layout. The heart of the home features granite kitchen countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances with matching stainless cabinet hardware, and a walk in pantry. The spacious living Room comes with an in sealing surround sound speaker system. Laminate hardwood in the main living areas and bedrooms along with beautiful ceramic flooring in the wet areas. The master retreat is expansive and comes with dual sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet. The home rear yard features a beautiful view of the open space and had completely screened lanai. Included in the rent are a washer and dryer, pest control, lawn maintenance, and all HOA fees. Small pets would be considered the unit is unfurnished. Contact me today for a showing or to apply for this beautiful rental. Pets - less then 35 pounds and breed restricted. 1 dog or 1 cat. Check out 3D model in Virtual Tour! Habla español