Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

15769 HIGH BELL PLACE

15769 High Bell Place · (941) 724-1086
Location

15769 High Bell Place, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now available for July 1st Occupancy! Step into a beautiful 4br/2ba/2cg - 1828 sq foot home that is nearly new and features an open space ranch lot in Del Tierra! Walking into the front door come out you will notice that the home is set up a beautifully updated open plan layout. The heart of the home features granite kitchen countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances with matching stainless cabinet hardware, and a walk in pantry. The spacious living Room comes with an in sealing surround sound speaker system. Laminate hardwood in the main living areas and bedrooms along with beautiful ceramic flooring in the wet areas. The master retreat is expansive and comes with dual sinks in the bathroom and walk in closet. The home rear yard features a beautiful view of the open space and had completely screened lanai. Included in the rent are a washer and dryer, pest control, lawn maintenance, and all HOA fees. Small pets would be considered the unit is unfurnished. Contact me today for a showing or to apply for this beautiful rental. Pets - less then 35 pounds and breed restricted. 1 dog or 1 cat. Check out 3D model in Virtual Tour! Habla español

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have any available units?
15769 HIGH BELL PLACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have?
Some of 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15769 HIGH BELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have a pool?
No, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15769 HIGH BELL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
